Zambia One of Top Agric Investment Destinations-AFGRI

AFGRI, a leading South African agriculture service company says Zambia is one of the most attractive agricultural investment destinations on the African continent.

Company Chief Executive Officer Norman Celliers said Zambia has an advanced agriculture sector which made it the best investment destination in the region.

He was speaking at the AFGRI offices in Centurion, South Africa when he held a meeting with Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country Major General Jackson Miti.

Celliers said Zambia had unique capacity to grow and supply the SADC region with various foods owing to her rich soils and central geographical location.

He mentioned that his company was in the process of concentrating on agriculture development in Zambia.

And Major General Miti said government was engaging various stakeholders to ensure improved productivity and competitiveness in the agriculture sector.

He said government had embarked on a process of developing a crop marketing and export policy.

General Miti thanked AFGRI for its contribution to the growth of Zambia’s agriculture sector.

This is according to a statement issued by First secretary for Press and public relations at the Zambia Commission to South Africa.