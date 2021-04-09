Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives Next Week

The first batch of coronavirus vaccines under the covax facility will arrive in Zambia on 12th April, 2021.

Addressing the the nation on the coronavirus vaccination programme in parliament today, Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda explained that the first 228, 000 doses of AstraZeneca, from India, will arrive at the Kenneth Kaunda International on Monday, next week in the afternoon.

Dr. Chanda said the vaccine is only one in the basket approved by Cabinet to cover 20 per cent of the eligible adult population above 18 years old.

Dr Chanda added that those at greatest risk, will be prioritized as guided by the Prioritization Criteria as outlined in the National Vaccine Deployment Plan.

Health Workers, Security Personnel, Bus Drivers and Marketeers will be among the first to be vaccinated.

And Dr. Chanda has emphasized that the coronavirus vaccine will be administered on a voluntary basis.