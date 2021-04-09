ECL GOES UNOPPOSED FOR PF PRESIDENCY

Lusaka ~ Fri, 09 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says no one has filed in an application for PF Presidency other than President Edgar Chagwa Lungu who lodged his nomination papers at the Patriotic Front (PF) Party Secretariat in Lusaka on Wednesday.

The PF had set Wednesday and Thursday 08:00 hours to 17:00 hours as days for members to apply for the party Presidency.

The party started receiving applications yesterday from those that wanted to contest at the General Conference in line with the PF Constitution.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila announced that anyone who wanted to stand as President needed to submit a letter of application to the Secretary General of the party from Wednesday to Thursday 17:00 hours.

The Secretary General said PF remained a democratic party and as such people were free to contest any position in the party adding that he was receiving the applications on behalf of the Party President.

And Vice President Inonge Wina filed in nomination papers at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka yesterday to be a PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC).

Mrs. Wina explained that she wanted to be part of the leaders that would preserve the legacy of the PF founded by late President Michael Sata and carried on by President Edgar Lungu.

She commended PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and his team for holding the ruling party together.

And Mr Mwila explained that the position of running mate was a preserve of the President.

Meanwhile, the PF yesterday lifted suspensions on all members that were in good standing with the Party as at 28th February, 2021.

In a statement yesterday, PF National Chairperson Samuel Mukupa said the affected members must now be deemed as eligible delegates and be allowed to participate in the National Council and General Conference, respectively.

Mr. Mukupa said the Party did not believe that the spirit of exclusion premised on internal wrangles must be encouraged as PF prepared to propel the Party to victory in the 2021 General Elections.

He further said the PF Central Committee resolved to conduct the National Council Meeting and General Conference in total adherence to COVID-19 regulations.

“We have consulted the experts in the Ministry of Health who have accordingly permitted the Party to proceed with Satellite gatherings of not more than 100 persons per center,” Mr. Mukupa said.

He announced that the two meetings would be held in a virtual format with delegates participating in the National Council and General Conference, respectively through the use of modern technology in groups of 50 persons in the 20 centers throughout Zambia’s 10 provinces.