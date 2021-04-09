G12 CERTIFICATE REQUIREMENT KNOCKS OUT ONE KITWE PF CANDIDATE FROM ADOPTION PROCESS

Kitwe ~ Fri, 09 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Only one candidate was knocked out at parliamentary level in the adoption process in Kitwe District because he did not have a grade Twelve certificate, PF Kitwe District Secretary Lungo Kawaya has disclosed.

And the party in the district says it received 19 applications at Parliamentary level for the five constituencies of which three were knocked out because they were still civil servants.

PF Kitwe District Chairman Everisto Chilufya has stated at a media briefing in Kitwe that the increase in the number of applicants is an indication the party is very popular.

He stated that the District conducted the interviews in a very fair manner and recommendations were sent to the Provincial committee.

Mr. Chilufya said no single person has been adopted as reports have been reaching his office that some candidates are claiming of having been adopted.

And Mr. Chilufya has sent a warning to aspirants who are taking each other on using various media platforms.

He said people should wait until the adoption process is concluded.

Meanwhile, Mr Kawaya said one parliamentary candidate was dropped at Constitution level because he did not meet the minimum requirements.

Mr. Kawaya said three other candidates were disqualified because they are still civil servants