INMATES VOTING SEALED

Lusaka ~ Fri, 09 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Cabinet on April 8, 2021 approved the publication and introduction in Parliament of “The Electoral Process Amendment Bill” that will make provisions for prisoners to vote.

In an interview, Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Head of the Legal Unit Assistant Commissioner Cecilia Bwalya confirmed that the bill will also provide for distribution of campaign material in Prisons and Correctional Centers by candidates in an election.

Assistant Commissioner Bwalya further explained that monitors, observers, polling agents and community members will also be allowed access to prison’s polling stations on voting day.

Inmates voting, comes in light of the judgement by the constitutional court which allowed prisoners to start voting in a matter which Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) Executive Director Godfrey Malembeka sued the Attorney General and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) over the right to vote of inmates.