COURT RESERVES RULING IN TAYALI, SIMON MWEWA DEFAMATION CASE



Lusaka ~ Sat, 10 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has reserved ruling on whether to stay proceedings in a case where Chilufya Tayali dragged businessman Simon Mwewa to court for allegedly defaming him.

Allegations are that Mr. Mwewa on the 29th December 2020 on his facebook page published defamatory words against Mr. Tayali, the Economic and Equity Party president, where he accused him of having committed incest with his niece.

It is further alleged that on 24th February 2021 Mr. Mwewa published a video on Facebook in which he alleged that Mr. Tayali caused the death of State Prosecutor, Nsama Chipyoka.

The matter came up before Magistrate Sunford Ngobola for hearing.

However, the defence made an application that the matter be stayed to allow the accused to freely prosecute his civil case before the Lusaka High Court where he has sued Mr. Tayali for defamation.

Magistrate Ngobola has reserved ruling to stay proceedings in the case and the matter comes up on 4th May, 2021.