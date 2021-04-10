KBF SAYS HE OPTED NOT TO APPLY FOR PF PRESIDENCY TO AVOID ANARCHY

Lusaka ~ Sat, 10 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Expelled PF member Kelvin Bwalya Fube commonly known as KBF has revealed that he did not file his application for the party presidency at the ruling party’s General Assembly being held today because he didn’t want anarchy.

The Lusaka based Lawyer said during a briefing yesterday that he had chosen to stay away from the general assembly because he understands the importance of adhering to the rule of law.

“I want to state to the nation that I have decided not to lodge my application despite being a member of the Patriotic Front. I have stated on several occasions and various platforms about the importance of adhering to the rule of law,” KBF said.

KBF further said he has no intention to engage in any form of violence because the vice might result into shedding of innocent blood.

He was expelled from the PF in June last year after rebelling with the party statutes and has since gone ahead to challenge the eligibility of President Lungu.

The ruling Patriotic Front party is holding its General Conference today and tomorrow, to choose a party president and Members of the Central Committee ahead of this year’s August 12 General Elections.