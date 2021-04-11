BOY DROWNS IN ABANDONED PIT

Kalulushi ~ Sun, 11 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Grade 9 pupil of Kalulushi has drowned in an abandoned pit filled with water when he attempted to swim after knocking off from school.

Copperbelt police commissioner Mr Elias Chushi said the abandoned pit was now being used as a swimming pool by children.

He said the juvenile identified as Dick Losho knocked off from school and decided to go and swim in the pit.

“Police in Kalulushi District received a report of sudden and unnatural death which occurred on 9th April, 2021 around 11:00 hours near St Marceline Area, Kalulushi District in which his father reported that his son Losho Dick, 16, a Grade 9 Pupil of St. Marceline Secondary School drowned in an abandoned Borrow pit filled with runoff water, now used as swimming pool by children,” Mr Chushi said. “The incident happened when the juvenile was going home from School and decided to swim. Police and Kalulushi Municipal Council Fire Brigade managed to retrieve the body which was trapped at the bottom of the borrow pit.”