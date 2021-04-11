FUGITIVE DEFILER NABBED ON NDOLA-LUANSHYA ROAD LAST NIGHT

Luanshya ~ Sun, 11 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Luanshya have arrested a 23-year-old man who was on the run after defiling a 9-year-old girl.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development.

He said the suspect only identified as Chisala is a resident of Kamirenda in Luanshya.

After the defilement, the girl sustained a bruised vagina and experienced excessive bleeding.

“This happened on 8th April, 2021 around 19:00 hours when the victim was left home alone by her mother, who went to buy a candle at Kamirenda market. However, on her way back home, she met Tikambenji Phiri who revealed that he saw her child with an unknown man, emerging from a nearby bush and her child was bleeding from her private parts. Tikambenji only managed to rescue the child, whereas the suspect fled. After that, the report was made to the Police and officers copied it,” Mr Chushi said.

“On 9th April, 2021 around 0100 hrs, alert Luanshya Police officers were on patrol when they saw a man carrying a traveling bag, walking along the Ndola/Luanshya road and heading towards Ndola. The Police Officers arrested him on reasonable suspicion. Later on at the Police Station, it was discovered that he was the same suspect who had defiled the girl and wanted to run away. The suspect is in Police custody and will appear in court soon.”