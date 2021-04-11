IT PAINS ME TO HEAR OF YOUNG PEOPLE WHO ARE UNABLE TO GO TO UNIVERSITY – ECL



Lusaka ~ Sun, 11 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

It pains me to hear of young people who are unable to go to college and university because of high tuition fees, President Edgar Lungu has said.

Speaking during the virtual PF General Conference yesterday, the Head of State noted that many have put aside their university and college acceptance letters because they are unable to afford tuition fees.

The President lamented that the country has lost geniuses in this because of the educational gridlock.

He however stressed the need for citizens to help him find ways of reducing the high education fees so that many children are not denied education.

President Lungu said every Zambian must be entitled to some form of education adding that poverty should not curtail someone’s dream of excelling in education.

And the President said his government has taken access to tertiary education to another level with establishment of many quality education institutions.