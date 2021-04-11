ZAMBIAN TRUCK DRIVER SHOT AT BEIT BRIDGE DIES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 11 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 37-year-old Zambian truck driver who was shot at by unidentified people at Beit Bridge border in South Africa has died.

Stephen Nansowa died at a Hospital in Limpompo Province where he was receiving medical treatment for gun shot wounds.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has confirmed the death of Mr. Nansowa.

He said arrangements were being made by Mr Nansowa’s employers to repatriate his remains to Zambia.

Maj Gen Miti has since wished the bereaved family God’s strength during this difficult time.

Mr. Nansowa was few weeks ago attacked and shot in the head by suspected criminals while in his truck waiting to be cleared by customs at the border.

The matter was reported to local Police who instituted investigations but no arrests have been confirmed so far in connection with the attack.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria,

Mrs Naomi Nyawali.