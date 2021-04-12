ADOPTIONS EARN UPND NCHANGA CONSTITUENCY CHAIR A GOOD BEATING

Chingola ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Nine UPND members have been arrested in Chingola for assaulting their Nchanga Constituency Chairman, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed.

He said the fight started after a misunderstanding during party adoption process, leading to Nchanga Constituency Chairman Reuben Sitali sustaining general body injuries from the assault on him as party members used fists when beating him up.

“Police in Chingola received a report of Assault OABH, which occured on 12th April, 2021 at 09:40 hours at Block 4 Kasama Flat, Nchanga North Township in Chingola which was reported by Sitali Reuben 60 of House No. 23 Ntanda Street Kabundi East, in Chingola also a UPND Nchanga Constituency Chairman that, he was assaulted by Shamanga Mathews Namela and others who caused him to sustain general body injuries by means of using fists to inflict the injuries after a misunderstanding amongst themselves during their adoption process,” Mr Chushi said.

“Police have arrested the suspects (1) Mathew Shamanga 69, Namela Felix, Peter Bwalya 29, Jonathan Mwansa 23, Hope Kakoma 22, Dalius Chisunga 28, Anthony Vintula 19, Mupeta Innocent 23 and Mateyo Phencel 35 for Assault OABH and will appear in court soon.”