BE CAREFUL WITH SOME OF YOUR FOLLOWERS, CHIEFTAINESS NYANJE ADVISES ECL

Sinda ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chieftainess Nyanje of the Nsenga people in Sinda has said she is impressed with how President Edgar Lungu has developed the country but has advised him to be careful with some of his followers.

The traditional leader said the Head of State should continue ruling as he works to change the face of the country without leaving anyone behind.

She said this when Eastern Province for Edgar Lungu and Development Foundation paid a courtesy on her.

“We’ve seen what he has done, he has built schools and clinics among other projects that we see on TV every day and I am particularly happy with that. But some people behind him are the ones who are destroying his name. Akapeleka vinthu a President nakupatsa nkhoyani mukatwale fataleza utayikila mu Luangwa, niliye kate munthu kuti mfwiti ni iyi (when the President sends some of his followers to take fertiliser, it falls into Luangwa river, I am not witch-hunting here),” she said.

And Foundation chairperson Emmanuel Banda implored the traditional leader to sensitize her people to stop moving with voters’ cards.

Mr Banda said his Foundation was encouraging headmen to form cooperatives so that they can also benefit from Farmer Input Support Programme.