A CRITICAL REVIEW OF THE UPND MANIFESTO

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

1. INTRODUCTION

The United Party for National Development (UPND) released its party manifesto last week, four months before general elections. The manifesto is intended to give a clear policy direction the party will take in governing the nation should it ever form Government. Hence this article seeks to evaluate the UPND manifesto with a focus on economic and social policies.

The UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema claimed at the very onset that they intended to “ send a strong message to people of our great country, that the UPND is very much prepared to take over government and change things for better in Zambia. Their preparation has certainly fallen well short of expectations. They claimed that they had an opportunity of analysing some manifestos and said these fell short of providing realistic solutions.

Yet on Friday, 9th April, 2021, after making a hue and cry, it was for all to see that their claims have fallen flat for their manifesto has not provided any roadmaps to their “ claims” of “ better days”.

Though the UPND has tried their best to project the manifesto to be the most researched and meticulously prepared document, the hollowness has been exposed right from the beginning.

2. REVIEW OF PROPOSED ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL POLICIES

2.1 Key Economic Policy Measures

2.1.1 Zambia’s current economic and social status

For a manifesto to be relevant it should be contextualized. Hence the need for a huge portion of this document must be dedicated to analysing Zambia’s economy.

While the UPND manifesto attempted to do this, there is so much missing information. One would have expected them to do a detailed problem analysis per sector, that includes review of current policies, implementation and gaps so that whatever they propose in their manifesto is based on this detailed analysis. However, this is missing, it is not possible to have a strong manifesto if it is not backed by a well-researched and detailed analysis of the current social economic situation.

A Joseph Lungu tried to elaborate on the manifesto but failed miserably since he just summed up the hollow claims about the supposed revival of every sector if UPND came to power. He attempted telling the country that his party would revive agriculture, business, education, health sectors, remove socio-economic discrepancies, unite the nation that is divided and polarised on the lines of tribes and regions. But he could not explain or simply did not explain how his party and his leader would achieve it if they ever formed government. There just was no road map, as always it was about allegations.

While Joesph Lungu gave a glimpse of the manifesto, the UPND supreme leader, who spoke for almost an hour, discussed everything under the sun, but his plans for future of Zambia. Merely saying that “people wanted change” just because he feels that way does not suffice in the absence of a proper diagnosis of where the country is coming from; where it is and where is is going.

Like Herbert Hoover who promised the US electorate _”a car in every garage, a chicken in every pot”,_ Mr Hakainde Hichilema claimed to bring down the prices of food items like mealie meal without any structured plan at hand, no disclosure of how it will be accomplished. Just tall claims again.

He said that if UPND ever formed government, they would not just export maize but mealie meal too. What is noteworthy is that the person who claims to be the greatest visionary and aspires to hold highest office, is not even aware that Zambia is already exporting mealie meal, maize and blue berries.

He spoke about the crumbling health care infrastructure but forgot that Zambia has been acknowledged as the safest tourist destinations in Africa during COVID-19 pandemic. It was due to the massive investment in health sector by Patriotic Front that the world got confidence in being safe in Zambia during the pandemic.

But why will the erstwhile leader acknowledge that? UPND unanimously screamed: “Dont listen to the stories of COVID-19.”

They repeated this call so many times, but how does this in anyway explain reality? It does not. They said “COVID-19 can go away tomorrow”. Unfortunately, do we not know better. Do we not see a resurgence in Europe? In South Africa? Are those lies?

Then how do our supposedly well meaning friends claim “COVID-19 can go tomorrow?”

2.1.2 Tax Reforms

The measures proposed under tax reforms are vague. While they have indicated that they will embark on major tax reforms, they have not stated with clarity and detail what the gaps are in the current tax system. They want to enhance domestic revenue mobilization without providing a clear explanation of how the vague measures they have proposed will result into increased revenue. The current measures being undertaken by the Zambian Government are actually more detailed.

2.1.3 Debt and Expenditure Management

The manifesto does not state how UPND will deal with current foreign debt, domestic debt and domestic arrears. This is a critical piece as the progress of the nation depends on how this is tackled. They have promised to immediately cut down on borrowing while increasing social sector spending. About 30% of the national budget is financed through borrowing. Amidst the current economic challenges, it is hard to significantly improve domestic revenue mobilization. This means that they will be working with a very small budget. Where will the money for increased social sector spending come from? How are they going to fund the rural roads project? How are they going to make significant investments in economic sectors to attract investors?

2.1.4 Job Creation

The UPND’s job creation agenda is anchored on having vibrant Micro, Small and Medium Sized-Enterprises (MSMEs). This depends on the overall performance of the economy. Therefore, job creation requires a holistic approach to addressing economic challenges. There is no short cut to addressing Zambia’s economic challenges hence the UPND manifesto has not highlighted how it is going to do this differently. There is no detailed analysis of challenges faced by the private sector which should essentially guide in developing alternative strategies for rapid growth and job creation. Simply stating that they are going to embark on rapid private sector growth without providing details is not enough. To specific strategies highlighted are too broad.

2.1.5 Micro, Small and Medium Sized-Enterprises (MSMEs)

(a) UPND proposes to formulate MSME Savings and Loans Associations. Zambia already has so many savings and loans groups, before the UPND government proposes to take up formulation of these groups, they should rather present a situation analysis of financial inclusion in Zambia and identify gaps so that their policy proposals are based on addressing sector wide challenges other than picking small pieces like savings and loan groups.

(b) UPND proposes to establish Zambia Enterprise Development Initiative to facilitate business plan competitions. Would it be prudent to set up and fund such an initiative just to run business plan competitions? The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) does something similar but has a broader mandate. Why not strengthen it than proposing new structures?

(c) UPND proposes to establish Youth Entrepreneurial Service Development Program to improve access to employment information and opportunities. All this in the absence of a fast growing and stable economy with jobs being created will be meaningless. The focus should be so much on rapid job creation amidst the current uncertain economic circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2.2 Economic Sectors

2.2.1 Agriculture

The agriculture sector has key pillars. Under the agriculture sector, the UPND did not analyse the current status per pillar so as to identify gaps which should essentially guide development of alternative solutions. They did not provide any official statistics and trends except for broad statements, making it hard to assess how relevant and feasible their proposals are.

Under Agriculture productivity, the UPND manifesto states that agriculture productivity falls short of the required threshold to deliver profitability to farmers. It would have been helpful to state what the current productivity is, what the threshold is and the magnitude of change required to push productivity to the recommended threshold. All the recommendations put forward are currently being implemented hence the manifesto has not put forward convincing alternatives. Under agriculture extension, the manifesto does not provide any solid situation analysis which should be the basis for the proposals put forward. How many extension workers do we currently have? What is the extension worker to farmer ratio? What is the recommended extension worker to farmer ratio? The components on market access and agribusiness are not tackled adequately.

2.2.2 Energy

UPND has not given a solid background and trends in the energy sector. How has power generation evolved overtime? How has demand evolved overtime? What is the breakdown of power generation by type? What are the projections for demand and generation in the next ten years? The proposed alternatives should then follow from this. Otherwise most of the proposals look so detached from the problems identified.

UPND proposes to implement a cost-reflective tariff system that allows investors to continue investing in the energy sector. UPND further proposes to invest in improving transmission and distribution. All these measures increase the cost of power to end users. By proposing to make power cost reflective, the assumption is that it is currently below the cost of production, this means that UPND proposes to make power even more expensive than it currently is. However, in this same manifesto UPND has indicated the high cost of electricity has hindered the growth of MSME and other big industries across all sectors and proposes to lower the cost of electricity. This is contradictory. The Energy sector involves long term capital projects and it takes time for those projects to hit economies of scale. This implies that the cost of electricity will be very high under UPND, a move which will hinder industrial growth and put more financial pressure on consumers.

It is also important to note that the UPND energy sector only includes the electricity sub-sector, the fuel and gas sub-sector is missing. This shows that the whole manifesto was not well thought but hastily put together for the purposes of elections.

2.2.3 Transport

Beyond urban roads, the UPND proposes to invest heavily in rural roads linking farming communities to markets. This is a huge project which will require huge capital investment. What is of major concern is that it is hard to attract private sector investments in rural roads project. This contradicts the UPND manifesto’s proposal to significantly cut down on capital expenditure. This might also push them into heavy borrowing.

2.2.4 Mining

Under the mining sector, while UNPD proposes major mining sector and tax reforms, they did not do a detailed analysis of the challenges. The manifesto does not provide a detailed situation analysis of the mining sector, highlighting how the policies implemented overtime have impacted on investments, production and revenue so that the context within which proposals are being made can be understood.

2.2.5 Tourism

The manifesto states that the number of tourist visits falls short of the sector’s full potential. However, no figures are given to back this, making it a speculative statement. They did not provide trends of investments and tourism visitations and associated policies. They did not do a thorough situation analysis which should be the basis for proposals made, this has left their policy proposals hanging, without any link to the gaps in the sector.

The UPND manifesto appears not to realize certain dynamics in the tourism sector such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, the Tourism Sector has been one of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first half of 2020, the country received only 290,244 international tourists compared to 634,757 during the same period in 2019 representing 56.3 percent decrease. This resulted in loss of income and thousands of jobs. In the short to medium-term, the sector requires urgent action to address the challenges it is facing.In this regard, the Government, as an immediate measure, has provided tax incentives and other relief in the 2021 budget in order to sustain the sector.

2.2.6 Manufacturing

This is the only sector where the UPND has proposed targets of increasing manufacturing output by 15% by 2026 and 25% by 2031. This makes the whole manifesto inconsistent because they should have put such targets for all other sectors. However, despite putting such targets, there is no clear analysis of the performance of the sector with trends overtime to back the proposed targets. They did not include trends in investments, output and related policies overtime. While they highlighted the impact of domestic borrowing on crowding out the private sector, they did not state how they are going to finance increased social sector spending if domestic and foreign borrowing are significantly reduced.

2.3 Social Sector Programmes

While the UPND President has been campaigning and promising free education and healthcare on his Facebook page, none of this is in the manifesto. The UPND have further proposed to increase spending in the education sector to 20% of the budget. They have promised to increase the percentage of the budget allocated to the health and water and sanitation sectors as well. One striking omission is that it is not possible to increase the percentage of the budget spent on one sector without a reduction in allocations to other sectors. Raising the percentage of the budget allocated to education from 12% to 20% requires that there is an 8% reduction elsewhere. If all social sectors receive an aggregate increase of 30%, it means that allocations to other sectors should reduce by 30%. This is one big weakness with this manifesto because it does not consider the budget constraint. The manifesto does not state how issues of social welfare will be tackled. This is a very important aspect especially with the many economic reforms they are proposing.

3. CONCLUSION

In conclusion, the lack of clarity, detail and omission of key sub sectors is testimony that this manifesto was hastily put together for the sake of forthcoming campaigns.

Fixing the economy requires clarity and detail in understanding current policies and trends such as Government’s Economic Recovery Programme (ERP) 2020 – 2023.

The UPND manifesto also focusses so much on explaining “WHAT” will be done without highlighting “HOW” all these things will get done. The key to implementation is the ‘HOW’. Based on these big weaknesses, this manifesto is not good enough an alternative, it does not offer anything new and exciting. Any serious political party should work with numbers and work within a given revenue and expenditure framework though not accurate. This helps keep all proposals under check unlike promising open-ended expenditure when in reality government always works with a budget constraint.

The Author is Patriotic Front Media Director.