NIPA STUDENT SAYS THE MARIJUANA HE WAS FOUND WITH WAS FOR CONSUMPTION



Lusaka ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 20-year-old student of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) has pleaded guilty to trafficking in 15. 2 grammes of marijuana which he said was for his consumption.

Taking plea before Lusaka magistrate Felix Kaoma,

Sibonde Siatontola admitted that the said drugs were found in his pockets on April 4 2021 and that he wanted to consume them.

Sibonde is charged with trafficking in psychotropic substances without authority.

After pleading guilty to the charge, Sibonde explained that he did not traffick the drugs in the sense of selling but was using them.

Meanwhile, Sibonde, who is also facing another drug trafficking charge involving 1.6 grammes of heroine which he denied, told the court that he was not aware that he had the narcotic drugs in his pockets.

Magistrate Kaoma has reserved sentencing to Wednesday and setting of trial dates for the offence which has been denied.