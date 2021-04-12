PF GETS KUDOS FOR HOLDING VIOLENCE-FREE GENERAL CONFERENCE

Lusaka ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Inter- Africa Governance Network (AFRINET) has praised the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party for holding a violence free General Assembly.

In a statement issued to the media today, AFRINET Executive Director Maurice Malambo said party has exhibited a lot of maturity and a spirit of coexistence under the Presidency of Dr Edgar Lungu as opposed to the 2015 Party National Convention held under the party Presidency in an acting capacity of Dr Guy SCOT.

Mr Malambo added that the 2015 Party National Convention was characterised with pockets of violence and court processes.

The ruling party held its convention on Saturday and Sunday ahead of this year’s elections and the Head of State went unopposed.

“…We therefore as AFRINET wish to congratulate the party for conducting a violence free lower intra-party election starting from the branch, ward, constituency, district and provincial levels as build up processes to the National Convention,” he said.

“For the sake of record, in comparison to the Patriotic Front 2015 National Convention necessitated by the death of the Incumbent Party President and founder Mr. Michael Sata which saw notable pockets of violence and court processes, it’s as AFRINET our informed and honest view that the Patriotic Front party has exhibited a lot of maturity and a spirit of coexistence under the Party Presidency of his Excellency President Dr. Edgar LUNGU, as deputised by Her Honour Inonge WINA, the Party Secretary General tenure of Hon. Davies CHAMA and later Hon. Davies MWILA both as deputised by Hon. Mumbi PHIRI as opposed to the 2015 Party National Convention held under the party Presidency in an acting capacity of His Honour Dr. Guy SCOT, former Republican Vice-president.”

Mr Malambo was optimistic that the ruling party will go into this year’s General Election as a united and formidable entity as compared to the party during the 2015 Presidential Bye-election.

And Mr Malambo urged all political players to maintain national peace and conduct issue based politics ahead of the August 12 polls.

“In all fairness, we congratulate President Edgar LUNGU on his election unopposed as Party President, a deposit of unchallenged confidence and belief in his leadership by all party affiliates and by the same token congratulate all those elected into the Party’s National Central Committee,” he said.

“Lastly, it’s as AFRINET our opinion that based on the maturity the Patriotic Front has exhibited undeniably the party will go into the 2021 General Election a united and formidable entity as compared to the party during the 2015 Presidential Bye-election. We therefore wish the Patriotic Front and other contenders in the August 12, 2021 General Election equal best of luck as we also urge all contenders to maintain national peace and conduct issue based politics.”