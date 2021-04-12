ROMEO KANGOMBE HANDED A TWO-YEAR SUSPENDED SENTENCE FOR ASSAULTING 2 COPS

Chinsali ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Sesheke Central UPND Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe has been given a two year suspended sentence by the Chinsali Magistrate Court.

Chinsali Resident Magistrate Julius Malata who last week found Mr Kangombe guilty of assaulting two police officers handed out the sentence this morning and ordered the lawmaker to pay a K10,000.

Magistrate Malata told Mr Kangombe that he risks a stiffer conviction should he commit a similar offence in the next two years.

Efforts are currently being made to have the K10,000 paid to the Court and have the lawmaker released from Chinsali Correctional facility where he has been held since last week.