20 Arrested in KCM Protest

Police in Chingola have arrested 20 people and charged them with conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

This follows a gathering of over 2,000 KCM miners who staged a peaceful protest at Watson Stadium to demand for improved working conditions.

The miners are demanding among other things to be placed on permanent employment by Konkola Copper Mine.

Later, the miners were addressed by KCM Mineral Resource Director Enock Ponda who advised them to choose representatives from their respective companies and outline their grievances within 72 hours to management.

However, despite the assurance the workers mobilized themselves and started blocking the roads in Chingola, a move that prompted police in full riot gear to intervene.

According to Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi, the miners were advised to disperse peacefully but they did not.

“Eventually, Police discharged tearsmoke and managed to restore order. By press time, Police clad in Riot gear were still patrolling the streets and Twenty unruly people have been apprehended and charged with Conduct likely to cause the breach of peace,” Mr. Chushi stated.

He said all those arrested are still in police custody.