9 PETAUKE UPND OFFICIALS WALK TO FREEDOM AFTER PAYING ADMISSION OF GUILT FEE FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY

Petauke ~ Tue, 13 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Petauke have released nine UPND officials who were detained for unlawful assembly in Kaumbwe Constituency.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that the suspects were detained yesterday and have been released today after paying admission of guilty fees.

Mr Lungu reduced the charge to conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

“Police Petauke whilst on patrol in Kaumbwe constituency came across the gathering of UPND members holding a meeting in Kanyanga ward Kaumbwe constituency. Upon bn interviewed it was discovered that they had no permit to hold that meeting. A total number of 9 leaders were picked, detained for unlawful assembly,” he stated.

He named the suspects as Shadrick Tembo aged 31, holding the position of IPS, Joseph phirl aged 45 with the position of ward chairperson,M/Ackson Chigaga Daka aged 65 with the position of constituency vice Chairperson, Clement Tembo aged 28 aspiring candidate for councilor,M/Daniel Sakala aged 20 member, M/Derick Lungu aged 51 member, M/Simon Lungu aged 25 member, M/Kateta mwale aged 35 member, M/David Chingala aged 57 member.

Mr Lungu stated that the 9 were released after paying admission of guilty fines.