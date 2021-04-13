HEALTH MINISTER ALLAYS FEARS ON SAFETY OF COVID-19 VACCINE



Lusaka ~ Mon, 12 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Zambia has received 228,000 doses, the first consignment of Astra Zeneca vaccine, Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has disclosed.

And Dr Chanda noted that some members of the public are still questioning the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

He said there are still a lot of myths and miscommunication especially on social media platforms about the COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

The minister, however, called on the general public to rely only on official scientific information on the Ministry of Health and Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) websites.

“During our continued community engagement, we note the concerns, skepticism and denialism among some members of the public over the safety and/or efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccination program is an important new addition to the strategic pillars for the prevention and control of the outbreak as vaccines not only protect the persons vaccinated, but also those around us. There are still a lot of myths and miscommunication especially on social media platforms about the COVID-19 vaccination strategy,” he said.

“We call upon you all to rely only on official scientific information on the Ministry of Health and Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI) websites. We re-emphasise that all the COVID-19 vaccines being brought in the country have gone through our due diligence processes and approved by the Global Health Authorities including the World Health Organisation and the Africa CDC on efficacy and safety before use here. The COVAX initiative has so far delivered more than 60million vaccine doses to 31 African countries. As of 25th March, Ghana had given out more than 470,000 of the 600,000 initial doses it received. Rwanda, which received under 400,000 doses, had administered more than 345,000 while Malawi has vaccinated more than 200,000 people. No severe adverse effects have been reported so far from these countries. Altogether 35 African countries are currently administering COVID-19 vaccines and Ministry of Health is closely monitoring developments in these countries.”

He cautioned that the vaccines are not the “silver bullet” that could eliminate COVID-19.

He said the vaccines are deemed to prevent severe disease and death, adding that those vaccinated will still have to adhere to the 5 golden rules of prevention.

“It is important to note that the vaccines are deemed to prevent severe disease and death but before the majority of the eligible adult population is vaccinated and ‘Herd Immunity’ attained, those vaccinated will still have to adhere to the 5 golden rules of prevention. It is imperative therefore, that we have over 80% of the target population (all aged 18 years and above) vaccinated to provide a good ‘herd immunity.’ Furthermore, we must continue to adhere to the prescribed public health measures,” Dr Chanda said.

On Monday, the country recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases between Sunday and Monday (24-hour period) out of 3,371 tests conducted, representing a positivity rate of 1%.

One death was recorded in the mentioned period while 59 people were discharged.