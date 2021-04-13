Police Investigate Trigger-Happy Coach



Chipata ~ Tue, 13 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chipata are investigating ZESCO Chipata football club coach Esau Zulu for firing gunshots during the FAZ Eastern Province division one match between his side and Prison Leopards at Namuseche correctional facility.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said police recorded a warn and caution statement from Zulu and were still investigating the matter.

But Zulu said he acted in self defence because he was trouble from Prison Leopards fans.

He said his life and that of his players would have been in danger had he not fired in the gunshots.

“My life and that of my players were in danger. It was total war and I did that to protect myself and players especially that many are school going pupils from being attacked from unruly fans,” Mr Zulu said.

He said he was not with the gun on the technical bench but only collected the gun from his vehicle after he saw the threat.

Mr Zulu said he was a security man and that his firm carries money adding that he had money in his car which he wanted to protect.

The Eastern Province FAZ executive has since given Mr Zulu seven days in which to exculpate himself.

The incident occurred during the long weekend.