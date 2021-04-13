POLICE WILL USE MINIMUM FORCE ON CADRES DURING ELECTIONS, SAYS KATANGA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 13 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Deputy Inspector General of Police on charge of Operations Mrs Charity Katanga has said police officers will use minimum force on political party cadres who will attempt to interfere with their work before, during and after the August 12 general elections.

Mrs Katanga said officers will use prevailing pieces of legislation to ensure peace prevails in the polls.

Mrs Katanga told journalists that police officers do not want what transpired during Youth Day celebrations in Kitwe to recur, hence the resolve to use minimum force to ensure law and order during elections.