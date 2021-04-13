Surge in Bursary Access Cheers Kalobo

The decision by government to increase the number of higher learning institutions offering bursaries will increase the number of vulnerable youths accessing higher education, Wusakile Member of Parliament Pavyuma Kalobo has observed.

And Kalobo said President Edgar Lungu’s leadership remains the most admirable, the more reason he deserves another term of office in the next elections.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe, Kalobo said education is the best investment one can give adding that the Patriotic Front has scored on that promise.

He noted that the recent announcement to extend bursaries to private universities by government also needs to be supported.

Kalobo added that Zambia has a lot of vulnerable youths who need education to better their lives and create jobs for others.

He said that the increase from two to seven institutions offering bursaries is a clear indication that even the number of students accessing the facilities has also increased.

Kalobo added that most vulnerable youths in the country have good results but have been failing to enter university due to high fees but government has responded positively.

He said the decision by students to endorse President Lungu in the forthcoming elections is timely because they know how much government has supported their cause.

Recently, Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba anounced that government is pondering on extending bursaries to private universities.