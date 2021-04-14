13 SCRAP METAL THIEVES NABBED IN MUFULIRA

Mufulira ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

13 people have been arrested in Mufulira after they were found in possession of assorted scrap metals believed to have been stolen from Mopani Sinkhole.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development in interview.

Mr. Chushi has named those arrested as Brain Chishala, 26, of H/se No. C12 Luongo, Frazer Banda, 27, of H/se No. H12 Section 5, Emmanuel Kalikeka, 27, and Ronald Mlolo, 27.

He has named others as Joe Shanzi, 29, of H/se No. 2995 Kwacha East Kitwe, Shadrick Mutondolo, 17, Oliver Mukosha, 42, of H/se No 333 Section 3 and Kelvin kauseni, 26, of H/se No. 702 Kwacha East.

Mr. Chushi said the suspects were found with assorted scrap metals believed to have been stolen from Mopani Sinkhole.

He said Mopani Copper Mine Management have lauded the operation, following recent invasions by the same suspects.

The incident happened today around 10:30 Hrs along Boating Club Road, Mopani Area in Mufulira District.

Mr. Chushi said the suspects have been charged with the offence of Criminal Trespass.