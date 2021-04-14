UPND MP SAYS HE BELIEVES LUNGU IS ELIGIBLE TO CONTEST 2021 ELECTIONS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND Katuba member of parliament Bampi Kapalasa has said it is his belief which has been fortified by legal consultation from within and out of Zambia that President Edgar Lungu is still eligible to run as a candidate for the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 general elections.

Mr Kapalasa has in this matter petitioned the Constitutional Court to interpret Article 106(1)(3) and 106(a) and (b) amendment Act no.2 of 2016 and clarify whether or not President Edgar Lungu is eligible to contest the August 12, 2021 elections after being sworn into office twice.

The Constitutional Court in 2018 ruled that President Edgar Lungu did not serve a full term between 2015 and 2016, as he was concluding late President Michael Chilufya Sata’s term.

This was in a matter in which Christian Democratic Party president Dan Pule, New Congress Party leader Peter Chanda, Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma and Citizen Democratic Party leader Robert Mwanza sought the court’s interpretation on whether or not President Lungu is eligible to contest the general elections slated for August 12, this year.

The ConCourt’s ruling on President Lungu’s eligibility has raised public debate as its judgment on whether President Lungu has held office twice or not has been considered vague.

Because of this, Mr Kapalasa is now seeking a determination on whether the sitting President or any person in his situation who was first elected in a by-election or any election which is not a general election is still eligible to rush as a presidential candidate for the Republic of Zambia for the third time in the 2021 general elections or there after.

“It is my belief which has been fortified by legal consultation from within and out of Zambia that Edgar Lungu is still eligible to run as a candidate for the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 general elections but the lurking uncertainties is causing discomfort to me and many Zambians who have openly expressed themselves in the public domain and I am seeking interpretation of the expunged provisions cited above,” he stated in his petition.

In his affidavit in support of originating summons, Kapalasa, who is appearing in person, said the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Act No.2 of 2016 has conditions of the old Constitution in the present Constitution which leaves him and the general public confused on whether actions made under the old Constitution count under the new Constitution.

He wants the court, in the interest of Zambians, to pronounce itself on the interpretation of the disputed provisions in the 2016 amended Constitution on whether President Lungu is eligible to run for third term while considering the impugned Article 106(1)(3) and (6)(a) and (b) of 2016 of the Constitution of Zambia.

He has since requested the court to expedite hearing the matter and positively interpret the constitution to clear the minds of Zambians.