BMW DRIVER WHO DIED ON THE SPOT IS MR NGONGWE ZIMBA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it is saddened by the death of a motorist who died in a road traffic accident involving five (5) motor vehicles mid-morning today, Wednesday 14th April 2021.

RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Gladwell Banda, has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved family, describing the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

The deceased, Mr. Ngongwe Zimba, driver of the BMW with registration mark ALR 5979 died on the spot following the road crash which occurred around 09:00 hours today at the intersection (junction) of Mungwe Road and New Outer Ring Road in Lusaka West.

The road traffic crash involved a Volvo truck registration mark BCC 3511, a Sino Howo truck registration mark 9541, a BMW registration mark ALR 5979 driven by the deceased driver Mr. Zimba, a Toyota Vitz registration mark 790 and a Toyota Hiace registration mark ALV 1360.

The Agency has instituted investigations to establish the cause of the road traffic crash to ensure that such incidences are mitigated.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA head of Public Relations Mr Fredrick Mubanga.