CRACKS EMERGE IN UNIP AS FACTION LEADER CALLS GENERAL CONGRESS ILLEGAL

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UNIP faction Interim President Lieutenant Colonel Henry Muyoba says the Tilyenji Kaunda sponsored General Congress which elected Bishop Trevor Mwaba as Party president is illegal.

This follows the party’s 4th Extra Ordinary Congress held from 2nd to 4th April this year which saw Anglican Bishop Mwamba being elected as UNIP president .

The Bishop took over from Tilyenji Kaunda who has been at the helm since 2001.

But Lieutenant Colonel Muyoba charged that the Congress was illegal adding that the High Court directed as per court injunction of 9th August, 2021 when the UNIP Intra-party elections should be held

He stressed when he addressed the media yesterday that saying any private General Congress outside the said directive is a violation of the court’s decision.

Lieutenant Colonel Muyoba said it is surprising that some Zambians take pride in violating the laws that govern the country adding nobody will bring