KAMPYONGO SAYS GOVT PLACES HIGH PREMIUM ON NATIONAL SECURITY

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government places high premium on National Security owing to its importance in steeling social, political and economic development, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has said.

Speaking during the Zambia Police Commanders conference in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said this is the reason the PF Government has demonstrated serious commitment towards supporting the operations of the Zambia Police.

The Minister said that government has procured massive state of the art equipment, uniforms, construction of office accommodation and housing units.

He added that the construction of the said facilities is aimed at improving the working conditions of the men and women in uniform so that they can serve the people with fewer challenges.

“It’s a known fact that criminals have become very sophisticated in the Commission of crime due to technological advancements. To respond to these challenges, Government has invested massively through the safe city project,” he said.

“The project which is now in the tertiary phase has witnessed the construction of the command centers to watch over our cities and provincial towns. These cameras shall help in addressing criminal activities including violent behavior during the forthcoming General elections.”

Hon Kampyongo however urged commanders to put in place various capacity building programmes to equip the officers with knowledge and skills in information technology for them to use the facilities successful.

“As you are aware, the year 2021 is a very critical year due the forthcoming General elections. The political atmosphere in the runup to the August 2021 General elections is slowly getting charged. The expectations of the citizenry is that Zambia Police Service will Police the upcoming elections in a professional and impartial manner,” he said.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja reiterated that it is the duty of the Police to maintain peace before, during and after this year’s General elections.

Kanganja said following the directive by President Lungu to re – organize the Zambia Police service and help restore public confidence in the service, a number of initiatives have been formulated.

He said police will continue to engage political leaders and other stakeholders so that they deliberate on contentious issues more especially that the country is getting into an election period.