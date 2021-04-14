PF CALLS FOR ARREST OF SUSPECTED PARTY CADRES WHO HARASSED A NAMED CIVIL SERVANT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2022

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Patriotic Front has called on police to arrest individuals suspected to be ruling party cadres who stormed the Ministry of Works and Supply to harass a woman they accused of being a member of the UPND.

PF media Director Sunday Chanda has said the behavior of the individuals captured on video is uncalled for.

“The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) wishes to condemn in the strongest terms the conduct by suspected Party cadres who harassed a female civil servant at one of the Government ministries in Lusaka Province. We do not subscribe to the bullying and intimidation of civil servants as we saw in the media. The conduct by these suspected cadres is not only intolerable but borders on criminality and we call on investigative wings to bring the culprits to book without delay,” Mr Chanda said.

“His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has repeatedly called for discipline among party members. As such, Patriotic Front will not stand by while misguided individuals drag its name into disrepute. The actions by the suspected cadres therefore do not represent Patriotic Front’s impression of the civil service.”

He said the Party considers the civil service as a partner in translating our manifesto promises into concrete programmes of action through improved delivery of goods and services.

“Lastly, we wish to urge all party members to exhibit exemplary conduct ahead of the August 2021 elections and beyond,” Mr Chanda said.