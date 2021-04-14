POLICE IG WARNS CADRES AGAINST HARASSMENT OF CIVIL SERVANTS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police Inspector General Mr Kakoma Kanganja has condemned the behavior of some Patriotic Front cadres who were captured on video harassing a Ministry of Works and Supply employee whom they accused of belonging to the UPND.

Mr Kanganja said it was uncalled for that the cadres stormed the Ministry of Works and harassed someone, and called the act illegal as it is not backed by any provision of the law.

He said cadres have no right or justification to harass government workers.

Mr Kanganja said it is with great dismay that police have noticed high levels of hooliganism being exhibited by some political cadres under the pretext of politicking.

“Cadres should also be reminded that civil servants are qualified to do the work tasked to them professionally hence they should be allowed to work without any harassment or intimidation,” he said.

Mr Kanganja said his command will not tolerate any criminality perpetuated under the guise of politics.

He has advised public officers who may be harassed by cadres to report to any nearest police station for possible prosecution.

“As much as we may all be aware that this is an election year, the Zambia Police shall not tolerate any provocative behavior with potential to cause mayhem or bring about public disorder. All political cadres whether from the ruling or opposition political parties should stick to their lane as they conduct their political activities,” Mr Kanganja stated.