Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
Police in Lusaka have apprehended Charles Kakula aged 24 of Kamwala South in Lusaka in connection with a video circulating on social media platforms depicting purported Patriotic Front cadres hounding out of office a civil servant on political grounds.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred on April 13, 2021 between 11 and 12 hours at Ministry of Works and Supply offices in Lusaka.The suspect is in police custody and investigations have continued in the matter,” said Mr Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer.
One Response to “POLICE NAB 24-YEAR-OLD CHARLES KAKULA FOR HARASSING CIVIL SERVANT”
Frank Chombela
Who has created the conditions in which this sort of thing is seen as normal? Who has been arrested for the storming of radio stations in Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces in which Harry Kalaba and HH were guests? This is too little too late.