POLICE NAB 24-YEAR-OLD CHARLES KAKULA FOR HARASSING CIVIL SERVANT

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have apprehended Charles Kakula aged 24 of Kamwala South in Lusaka in connection with a video circulating on social media platforms depicting purported Patriotic Front cadres hounding out of office a civil servant on political grounds.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred on April 13, 2021 between 11 and 12 hours at Ministry of Works and Supply offices in Lusaka.The suspect is in police custody and investigations have continued in the matter,” said Mr Danny Mwale, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer.