SECRETARY TO CABINET ORDERS DISCIPLINARY ACTION AGAINST WORKS PS FOR FAILING TO STOP HARASSMENT OF EMPLOYEE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 14 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Secretary to Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti has ordered that disciplinary action be taken against Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Works and Supply Lennox Kalonde for failing to stop the harassment of his member of staff and for failing to prevent illegal trespass of his office by unknown persons.

This comes following the harassment of a female employee at the Ministry by three men purporting to be PF cadres.

In a press statement issued today, Dr. Miti said the cadres had no legal mandate or basis to conduct themselves like that at a government office.

He said and Mr Kalonde failed to manage affairs of his Ministry in line with government rules and procedures.

The Secretary to the Cabinet therefore requested Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of Administration, Patrick Kangwa, to immediately institute disciplinary action against the PS.

Dr. Miti stressed that it was the duty of supervisors to protect their members of staff and reminded civil servants that they are expected to be politically neutral as prescribed by Civil Servants’ regulations and Code of Conduct.

He said established procedures must be followed to deal with erring officers if found to have departed from the Civil Servant Code of Conduct.

Dr. Miti said party cadres or any other outsiders cannot enforce the Civil Service Code of Conduct on behalf of his office or Government.

Meanwhile, Dr Miti commended Zambia Police for moving swiftly and arresting the cadres that harrassed the female Civil Servant.

A video has gone viral in which suspected ruling PF cadres dragged a civil servant in charge of government transport m from her office at Lusaka Provincial Office to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Works and Supply.