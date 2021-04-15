COVID VACCINE MAY COME WITH HEADACHES AS SIDE EFFECTS – HEALTH MINISTER

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A few reports of common side effects with other routine vaccinations such as headaches and pain at point of injection have been noted, Health Minister Dr. Jonas Chanda has advised.

Dr Chanda said during a briefing in Lusaka today that no reports of a concerning Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been received so far.

However, Dr. Chanda said reports of common side effects have been noted at the point of injection.

“A few reports of common side effects with other routine vaccinations such as headaches and pain at point of injection have been noted. Our AEFI surveillance system is up and running and any concerns that occur will be reported. The government will only allow in the vaccines that are safe, efficacious and suitable for Zambia. Benefits of vaccination far outweigh the very rare side effects that maybe reported. We wish to emphasise our gratitude to the diplomatic corps and other stakeholders who are continually supporting the COVID-19 Response led by His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia including the latest COVID-19 Vaccination Program approved by Cabinet. The Government remains indebted to all the key stakeholders for their continued support in the health sector and beyond,” he said.

“We hear many concerns from the public over when other members of the community will receive their vaccines. Allow me to reiterate that the Government under the able leadership of the His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia continues to place high on its agenda, assuring public health security and hence remains committed ensuring all people in Zambia are protected from the COVID-19. The District and Provincial Health Offices will soon launch vaccination campaigns and selected health facilities will be accessible to those targeted at the time, in this case healthcare workers and teachers currently. Community leaders and various opinion shapers will be targeted as well to help strengthen our community awareness and acceptability.”

The minister said Zambia is making its decisions based on science, local epidemiology, and results attained through due diligence processes while he notes various country opinions on which vaccines to use for their populations.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health successfully launched the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka.

Various heads of the diplomatic corps, leaders in the UN family consisting of Ambassadors, High Commissioners or their representatives (including WHO and UNICEF), Chief Bunda Bunda of Rufunsa District and many other Civic leaders and Media who also extended their arm for the vaccine shot.

A number of health workers also took the vaccine and yesterday, a total of 106 people were vaccinated at the launch.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chanda disclosed that the country has recorded a total of 143 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 5,696 tests conducted representing a positivity of 2.2%.

He added that one life has been lost while 42 people have been discharged.