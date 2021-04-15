CRIMINALS ATTACK NURSE AT CHIPEMBELE CLINIC IN MONZE

Monze ~ Thur, 15 April 2021

An in-charge for Chipembele Clinic in Monze district, Alex Mwiinga has been left nursing serious injuries after being attacked by unknown criminals in the early hours of Wednesday 14th April 2021.

Mr. Mwiinga confirmed the development to Radio Chikuni News that the incident happened around 01hrs when Chipembele when 4 unidentified armed robbers forced their way into his house demanding for money.

He narrate that a fight ensued whilst in the house but he was pulled outside where one of the criminals hit him with a metal bar in the knees and continuously beat until he surrendered his phone which had K500 in the Airtel money account.

Mwiinga further explains that he was severely beaten by the four criminals and sustained head and knee injuries as while as hand bruises.

He says the criminals got away with 2 phones, HP laptop, and clothes worth over K1, 000 among other items meant for the operations of the clinic.

Mr. Mwiinga says he was forced to remove phone passwords before the criminals disappeared into the bushes carrying with them keys for the clinic which has remained closed.

The matter has since been reported to Police for further investigations, however Mr. Mwiinga is saddened that criminals now target people meant to serve their lives.

Credit: Radio Chikuni