EVIDENCE INSUFFICIENT TO INSTITUTE PROBE INTO OLD BEIT STADIUM SALE – ACC

Chipata ~ Thur, 15 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Anti-Corruption Commission says evidence it has gathered on the alleged sale of Old Beit Stadium in Chipata is not sufficient for it to commence criminal proceedings against anyone.

In a letter addressed to Chipata city council town clerk regarding corruption investigation surrounding the alleged sale of Beit Stadium to Infrastructure and Housing minister Vincent Mwale who is also Chipangali MP, ACC acting director general Rosemary Nkonde Khuzwayo stated that Mwale only approached the council to lease the stadium to his NGO.

Mrs Khuzwayo stated the ACC has since 2019 been investigating allegations of corruption in the manner the stadium was allegedly sold to Mwale adding that investigations have revealed that the stadium has not been sold or leased to Mwale or any other person.

“Your council caused to be advertised in the Daily Mail an invitation for bids for a tender to refurbish and operate the said stadium for a long-term lease and that only Hon Mwale responded to the bid, thereafter your procurement department issued an addendum to change the bid from lease to build and transfer,” Mrs Khuzwayo stated.

She stated that there were a number of irregularities in the manner the tender was handled.

“First and foremost, there was no solicitation document issued as required by procurement regulations. Secondly, the only bidder(Hon Mwale’s NGO) for the tender did not meet all the requirements which resulted in the council requesting for further information through an addendum which was issued after an expiry of the bid period contrary to procurement regulations,” Mrs Khuzwayo stated.

She stated that the tender if need be, can be re-advertised adding that the council must ensure that procurement procedures and regulations are strictly followed.

“We recommend that due to the above stated irregularities, the tender to refurbish and operate the Old Beit stadium be cancelled,”Mrs Khuzwayo stated.

And Mr Mwale said he knew that there was nothing wrong in doing charity to people.

“My reaction is that we knew that there was nothing wrong with it, our intention was to do charity to people. Who would do corruption in order to do charity? It doesn’t make sense at all, so I knew from the word go that there is no way there could be any case in this matter,” he said.