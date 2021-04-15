LUSAKA PF SUMMONS COUNCILLORS OVER SALE OF LOCAL AUTHORITY’S PROPERTIES

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in Lusaka Province has summoned all councillors for a meeting over the sale of the local authority’s properties.

This follows disclosure by Local Government Minister Charles Banda that government has halted suspected corrupt and rampant sale of council properties across the country in the last three months.

Dr Banda said government has reversed the sale of Buseko market and Matero hall which were allegedly sold by Lusaka City Council.

The Minister has since directed all local authorities in the country to cease and reverse the sale or lease of any council property.

He has also nullified all council resolutions made in line with the sale and lease of land or any property in the last three months.

The Council reportedly agreed at its last sitting to sell Buseko market.

And according to a letter dated April 15, 2021 which is signed by provincial secretary Mwenya Matafwali, two directors from the Lusaka City Council have also been invited.

The letter, addressed to Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa, has been copied to PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

“Kindly note that the provincial chairman has called for a meeting tomorrow 16th April 2021 with all councillors in Lusaka district, to be held at Lusaka House, First Floor in the boardroom at 10:00 hours,’’ reads the letter in part. ‘’To be in attendance from Lusaka City Council management: The Town Clerk, the Director Housing, the Director Legal. Agenda: Sale of council properties in Lusaka district,” read the letter.