PRESIDENT LUNGU SWEARS IN 7 JUDGES FOR 3 COURTS



Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has sworn in seven judges appointed to benches of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, with four of them being women.

The judges have been sworn in after their appointments were ratified by parliament.

Those sworn-in are Constitutional Court judge Mwila Chitabo, SC, Judge Mathew Kasonde Chisunka and judge Judy Zulu Mulongoti; Supreme Court judge Fulgency Mwenya Chisanga and Court of Appeal judge Anessie Michael Banda-Bobo, judge Nicola Ann Sharpe-Phiri and Judge Kelvin Muzenga.

“I stated that the appointment of more women in the judiciary is a clear demonstration that my government values the positive contributions they are making in the dispensation of justice in the country,” President Lungu stated.

“I have since congratulated each one of them on their well deserved appointments to serve in the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court and Court of Appeal.”