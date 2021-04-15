ZIM WOMAN WHO BURNT ZAMBIAN HUSBAND WALKS TO FREEDOM

Lusaka ~ Thur, 15 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The State has discontinued a case in which a 29-year-old Zimbabwean businesswoman was in court for burning her husband with hot water after a marital dispute.

Susan Mundhlongwa of Zambia Railways Township was freed after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) discontinued the case pursuant to Section 81 and 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The accused was charged with causing

grievous harm with intent to maim, disfigure or disable.

She burnt her husband Derrick Bwalya on January 1, 2021 after her husband slapped her for getting back home late from a drinking spree.

When Mundhlongwa appeared before judge Winnie Mwenda for trial, she was informed that the case has been discontinued and that she was free to go.