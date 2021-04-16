CHALALA GANG KILLS WOMAN IN CHURCH AND LEAVES ANOTHER BATTLING FOR HER LIFE

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A gang of Chalala has resurfaced, this time attacking two women in a church.

One of the women was found dead by the police.

Police say the two women were found in a pool of blood when they rushed to the scene after a report was filed that two women had been attacked.

“Police in Lusaka received a report from Thokozile Tembo aged 29 of Chalala area in Lusaka in which it was reported that two Church members of Omega Fire Ministries identified as Rebecca Chongo aged 45 resident of Chalala area and Jane Soko aged 35 of chelstone were attacked by unknown people inside the church building,” deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said.

“Police visited the scene and found two women lying in a pool of blood. Rebecca Chongo was found dead with a stab wound on her left cheek while Jane Soko was found unconscious with cuts on her head and neck. Sharp instruments are believed to have been used in the act. The incident happened on April 15, 2021 between 02:30 and 05 hours at Omega Fire Ministries located in Chalala area.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was an all night prayer meeting at a named church which ended on April 15, 2021 around 02:30 hours and the two victims opted to stay in the church building as they did not have means to go to their respective homes in the night, he says.

“Three black LG plasma television sets and one Yamaha mixer all valued at K36, 000 are reported to have been stolen from the church building. The body of the deceased was deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem while the unconscious woman is receiving treatment at Chilenje Level One hospital,” Mr Mwale said.

“Police have since instituted Investigations into the matter.”