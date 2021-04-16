CONSTRUCTION OF NEW CROSSING POINT ON GREAT EAST ROAD ACROSS LUANGWA RIVER TO BEGIN IN 2022



Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government says the construction of a new crossing point on Luangwa river along the Great East Road is expected to start next year.

Infrastructure and Housing minister Vincent Mwale said the Zambian and Japanese governments will fund the project.

Mr Mwale disclosed this after meeting Japanese Ambassador to Zambia on Thursday.

“This morning the Japanese Ambassador to Zambia and I were presented with a progress report on the implementation of our plan to construct a new bridge across the Luangwa river along the Great East Road. This project comes as a result of the discussion President Edgar Lungu and the Japanese Prime minister had during President Lungu’s visit to Japan,” he stated on his Facebook page.

Mr Mwale stated that RDA, JICA and a Japanese consulting firm have worked tirelessly to find a new suitable crossing point.