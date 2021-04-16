COURT SETS APRIL 30 FOR RULING ON WHETHER KAMBWILI, SON, 2 ZRA WORKERS HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER OR NOT

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka principal resident magistrate Mwaka Mikalile has set April 30, 2021 for ruling on whether or not National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili and four others have a case to answer in a matter involving K5 million suspected to be proceeds of crime.

This is in a case where Kambwili, his son Mwamba, a businessman, Mwamona Engineering Technical Services, Brano Musonda, Senior inspector at Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and Mulenga Kapilima, a Revenue officer at ZRA are charged with 39 counts of forgery, uttering a false document, pecuniary advantage and being in possession of K5 million suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Magistrate Mikalile set the date for ruling after arresting officer Furgeson Kombe concluded his testimony.

Officer Kombe concluded his evidence by insisting that the opposition leader and others committed the offences as revealed by his investigations.

He said the Tax Clearance certificate which was issued to Mwamona was fake.

“There was something with the issuance of Mwamona Tax Clearance Certificate for the year 2014 going by the errors that were contained on the certificate as well as the fact that Mwamona had not submitted its returns. This was the more reason why when I went to check in the register where they record certificates that had been collected, the one for Mwamona was not in the register at ZRA,” he said.