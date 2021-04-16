MAN MURDERS HIS 2-YEAR-OLD STEP SON FOR URINATING ON THE BED

Mungwi ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 27-year-old man of Mungwi District has murdered his 2-year-old step son he was trying to discipline for urinating on the bed.

Police Deputy public relations officer Mr Danny Mwale has identified the suspect as Kabwe Boma of Malaya village in Mungwi district.

“The Incident occurred on April 15, 2021 at around 10 hours at Malaya Village in Mungwi district. Initial investigations revealed that the deceased had urinated on his bed and the Stepfather wanted to discipline him. The boy suffered suspected internal injuries as kicks are alleged to have been used in the act,” Mr Mwale said.

“The body of the deceased has since been deposited in Kasama General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial. A manhunt for the suspect has been launched.”