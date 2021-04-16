NO CARS ON PARTS OF CHA CHA CHA ROAD THIS SUNDAY AS LUSAKA HOSTS FIRST-EVER CAR FREE DAY

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Road Safety Trust, in partnership with CIGZambia, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and the Lusaka City Council, will be hosting the first-ever Car Free Day in Lusaka this coming Sunday.

Zambia Road Safety Trust chairman Daniel Mwamba said the Car Free Day will be held in the Central Business District (CBD) along a section of Chachacha Road from 10:00 hours to 15:00 hours.

“World Car Free Day is celebrated on September 22nd and aims to encourage motorists to try alternative means of transportation for just one day. By walking or cycling the public have the opportunity to re-imagine their streets and the possibility of cleaner, quieter and safer roads,” he said.

Mr Mwamba further explained that Zambia’s first Car Free Day comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of climatic changes caused by pollutants from vehicle emissions.

“By celebrating this day, we forge a path for sustainable cities that mitigate the impact of health and climate risks,” he said.