NO COUNCIL PROPERTY CAN BE SOLD WITHOUT APPROVAL OF LOCAL GOVT MINISTER – MILES SAMPA

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has refuted claims that Buseko market and Matero Hall have been sold.

The Mayor explained in a letter dated April 14, 2021 which is addressed to Local Government minister Charles Banda and copied to Town Clerk Alex Mwansa and Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa that it was just not possible to ever sell a Council property without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry of Local Government.

This comes following Daily Nation Newspaper’s report that the two facilities were sold.

But Mr Sampa said he was surprised with the minister’s statement in Daily Nation, explaining that in his three years tenure as Mayor of Lusaka from 2018, he made it a point that no LCC asset was sold.

He stated that where there was need to sale a property, he advocated and supported the lease or the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“As this matter is now in public domain and as the Hon Minister maybe aware that I am one of the applicants for adoption as Matero MP on the PF ticket, matters to do with the Constituency come direct in my persona and more so that I was the area MP from 2011 to 2016, I wish to dispel instantly the above misleading headlines today,” read the letter in part.

“In my 3 years tenure as Mayor of Lusaka from 2018 and as I wind up in this year of the Lord of 2021, I have made it a point that no LCC asset is sold and if need be I have advocated and supported the lease or the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.”

He however, stated that pieces of land have been sold with authority from the ministry.

“In rare circumstances where a parcel of land has been sold (via public advertisement) for one reason or another like to pay off historical staff salary backlog, it has only been done after the Town Clerk that has powers to have written to the Ministry of Local Government to seek permission,” he stated.

“It has not been until a written authority signed by the PS Local Government has been received, that said mostly commercial plots have been sold and all handled by Management that have powers to as the Mayor position is ceremonial and not privy to tender processes.”

The Mayor stated therefore, that it is not true that Buseko market and Matero Hall have been sold.

“It is just not possible to ever sell a Council property without the knowledge and approval of the Ministry of Local Government. In addition, I have never chaired any Full Council meeting that approved the sale of the said 2 assets. The factual truth about Buseko market was that in a Council Housing Committee meeting dated 1st October, 2015 and chaired by then Matero Ward 24 Councillor Lee Mukupa and under Mayor Ken Nyendwa, a decision was made to attract investors to modernise the market via a PPP,” the letter further read. “When I became Mayor in 2018, we decided to write to the PPP Central Government Unit at the Ministry of Finance (MOF) seeking permission to proceed with the PPP.”

Mr Sampa further explained that; “response was received and we were asked to undertake a Feasibility Study which we did some months later. We were again written to that we avail other technical details like number of marketeers and other details. We have since been on hold on the Buseko market issue until we get the formal Approval from the Central Government PPP unit at MOF.”

As for Matero Hall, Sampa stated that he only came to learn about it from the article in the Daily Nation today.

“…So I place on record that as Mayor, no LCC structure (Market, Bus Stop, Building etc) has ever been Sold. Rent, Lease and PPP have been my approach more so that Council assets have to be preserved for future generations. It is in this spirit that I wish to commend you Hon Minister for your blanket decision to advise LCC and other Councils that No assets should be sold as we conclude our term next four weeks,” he stated.

He assured the minister that no discussion of selling any property of LCC will be entertained as has been the case since he assumed the Mayoral office. “In any case, there is no further Full Council meeting that have the mandate to authorise same. In our last Full Council meeting last week, I agreed with the Town Clerk and some Councillors that anything that had semblance of selling, said Item were Withdrawn or Defered i.e. Were Not Approved,” he stated.

The Mayor further explained that he wrote the minister to protect his reputation now and beyond and to place facta on record.

“Suffice to underscore however, that the said captioned propagada on me in particular, was connived by a known adoption candidate for the Matero MP seat and he is determined day and night to dent my massive goodwill in both Matero constituency and Lusaka City in general,” he said.