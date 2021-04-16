ROMEO WILL LEGALLY REMAIN IN PARLIAMENT, RULES SPEAKER MATIBINI

Lusaka ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini has ruled that Sesheke Member of Parliament, Romeo Kang’ombe is not imprisoned and therefore legally remains in the house.

He says Kang’ombe, although convicted and sentenced, (albeit the sentence has been suspended), is not serving a term of imprisonment and therefore, cannot be deemed “to have vacated his seat.”

Matibini was ruling on a Point of Order from Deputy Government Chief Whip, Tutwa Ngulube against Kang’ombe’s stay in the national assembly after the Chinsali Magistrates Court sentenced him to 12 months for assault.

The court suspended the sentence for two years on condition that Kang’ombe pays a K10, 000 and does not commit a similar offense during the term of his sentence.

“Therefore, he has not vacated his seat and remains the Member of Parliament for Sesheke Parliamentary Constituency, unless and until such a time that he violates the conditions attached to the suspension of his sentence and he begins to serve his imprisonment term. Mr R Kang’ombe, MP, is therefore in order to remain a Member of this August House,” Matibini stated.

He clarifies that once a sentence has been suspended, it has been postponed and the convict is not confined to a prison, unless he violates any other condition set by the court.

Ngulube, the Member of Parliament for Kabwe Central, relied on a subsection of Article 70 of the Constitution which disqualifies a Member of Parliament who “is serving a sentence of imprisonment for an offence under a written law.”

However, Matibini states that imprisonment is an act of confining a person especially in prison and does not apply in the case of Kang’ombe.