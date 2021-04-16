WORKS AT KOPA AND WASHENI PRIMARY SCHOOLS PROGRESSING WELL – SUNDAY CHANDA

Kanchibiya ~ Fri, 16 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Media Director and Kanchibiya Constituency aspiring candidate Sunday Chilufya Chanda says he is pleased with the progress made with rehabilitation works at Kopa Primary School under Senior Chief Kopa.

Mr Chanda is rehabilitating four dilapidated teacher houses at Kopa, which were in a deplorable state for over nine years and not fit for occupancy.

The houses have since been redone, painted and only remaining with replacement of broken windows before they can be handed over to the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) and school management.

Mr Chanda said he is also pleased that the construction of a 1×3 classroom block at Washeni Primary School in Chief Luchembe’s area has reached window level.

The school established in 1986 only had one classroom catering for 416 pupils from Grades 1 to 7 as the old 1×2 classroom mud structure had dilapidated and abandoned by the school.

When Mr Chanda visited the area in February 2021, he promised to work with the community in building a new 1 x 3 classroom block as he ordered for the immediate demolition of the old structure describing it as “a death trap”.

Both works see Kopa and Washeni Primary School have been done by local contractors from Kopa and Luchembe Chiefdoms respectively.