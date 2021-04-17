OVER 700 IN LUSAKA GET COVID VACCINE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 17 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over seven hundred people in Lusaka Province have been vaccinated against the coronavirus since the national vaccination exercise was launched this week.

Addresing the media in Lusaka today, Health Minister, Dr. Jonas Chanda, says 496 people were vaccinated yesterday.

This brings the cumulative total to 706 of whom 263 are male and 231 female which translates into twenty-six percent of the persons vaccinated so far are healthcare workers.

Dr. Chanda said he is pleased to note the interest by members of the public to get vaccinated adding that the acquisition and deployment of more vaccines is in the process to ensure all who are eligible get vaccinated.

Currently, the targeted population under the vaccines available include Healthcare workers and other frontline workers performing core societal functions such as teachers, journalists, security, immigration and the defence adding that the elderly with underlying conditions are also considered.

Meanwhile, the health minister said the government under ministry has secured 47.28 million dollars fom the Global Fund for coronavirus response.

Additionally, the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief has dedicated 20 million dollars for the COVID-19 response.

Dr. Chanda further said that 10,000 Genexpert cartridges and over 4,000 Rapid Diagnostic Test kits from cooperating partners are expected in the country.

In the meantime, the country has continued to record coronavirus related deaths and new infections as captured in the last twenty four hours.

The country recorded ninety-four ‘new’ cases out of 6,330 tests conducted representing a positivity of 1.5 percent from 29 districts across Zambia.

The breakdown of the new cases by province is as follows: Central 1, Copperbelt 0, Eastern 30, Luapula 18, Lusaka 28, Muchinga 0, Northern 4, North-Western 4, Southern 6, and Western 3. The cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date stands at 90,884.

One person died who had a co-morbidity of severe malaria and COVID-19 in Kasama General Hospital during the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths recorded to date now stands at 1,234, classified as 690 COVID deaths and 544 COVID-19 associated deaths.

One Hundred Forty-one (141) discharges from both the COVID-19 isolation facilities and home management, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 88,555 (97%).

There are currently of 1,055 active cases of whom 58 (5%) are admitted to our COVID-19 isolation facilities. Among those admitted, 45 (78%) are on Oxygen therapy and 4 (7%) are in critical condition.