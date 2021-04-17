GOVT EXCEEDS FIRST QUARTER REVENUE TARGET BY K2.2 BILLION

Lusaka ~ Sat, 17 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has disclosed that the government has exceeded its quarter one revenue target of K16.3 billion by K2.2 billion.

Government collected K18.5 billion during the quarter under review and Mr Yamba attributed the increase to payment of tax arrears and advance settlements by mining and non-mining firms.

He said at a media briefing that the K18.5 billion is 13 percent above the target, which was also driven by upward amendments of provisional returns.

The first quarter approved budget target for total revenues and grants was projected at K16.3 billion with K12.4 billion from taxes, K3.3 billion from non-tax revenues, and K469.6 million from grants.

“The 2020 and 2021 fiscal years required Government to take measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19. “While this was imperative, there is need to formulate a medium-term policy that will put the country back on a trajectory that will achieve fiscal consolidation,” Mr Yamba said.

He said Zambia’s fiscal deficit has remained high and called for continued formulation of revenue policies to enhance collections while promoting development agenda.

Mr Yanga also revealed that countrywide budget consultations have begun so that government can get the input of all stakeholders to ensure a multi-sectoral development approach.