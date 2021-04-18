CHAMBER OF MINES WELCOMES FITCH’S UPGRADE OF ZAMBIA’S RATING

Lusaka ~ Sat, 17 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Chamber of Mines has welcomes Fitch Ratings’ positive rating of Zambia with regard to the mining sector.

Fitch has upgraded Zambia’s rating to ‘CCC’ and expressed hope of a possible bailout from IMF.

According to a statement issued, Chamber of Mines president Dr Godwin Beene encouraged Government to take advantage of the positive sentiment that the upgrade of sovereign local currency issuances by Fitch has demonstrated.

Dr Beene said the upgrade is an opportunity to leverage the record bullish copper demand outlook to build even more momentum and seize control of the market narrative.

He added that Zambia has always had an opportunity to attract world class mining investment into its internationally renowned mineral exploration and production potential, which the world mining investment community views with continuing interest.

Dr Beene added that it is a good opportunity for local potential mining investors to showcase their projects on the world mining stage on the back of this favourable rating.

The Chamber’s president said the upgrade by Fitch is a great opportunity for Zambia to latch onto this positive assessment by a major international investment house, which will be a boon for both local and local and international investors.

“There has never been a better moment for Government to reset the narrative than now. By removing the impediments to investment in the mining sector, Government can lock in a solid production increase outlook upon which to base the restoration of broad-based economic growth,” he said.