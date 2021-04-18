EAST POLICE FIND EMPTY GRAVE FOR RESURRECTION CLAIMANT SERVING JAIL TERM



Chipata ~ Sun, 18 April 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The alleged burial site of the man who claims to have resurrected has been dug to ascertain whether there could be remains in the grave but according to the community in Mupeta village in Chief Maguya, Eastern Province, the pathologists found nothing.

Chigomona Sesema Zulu, who is a convict serving a 16-year-sentence, claims to have resurrected after he died and was buried in 2004.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Geza Lungu is yet to give a comprehensive statement on a matter.

However, the relatives and headman Mupeta who were allegedly present when the police were digging out the purported grave say police did not find anything.

On 4th April 2021, a story emerged that a 47-year-old man of Mupeta village in Chief Maguya had resurrected and was spotted admitted to Chipata Central Hospital.